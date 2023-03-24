Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 6:30 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+280
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-345
|+280
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season have hit the over.
- San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 14 Aztecs games this year have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +320
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+320), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 64th-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the start to +320.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 23.8% chance of winning the national championship.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 71st-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
