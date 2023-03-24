Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 6:30 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|135.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7)
|136
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7)
|135.5
|-323
|+250
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- San Diego State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +350
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+350), Alabama is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +350. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.2%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Oddsmakers have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.
- San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.