A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

San Diego State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +350

+350 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+350), Alabama is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +350. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.2%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Oddsmakers have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.