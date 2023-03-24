Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) on Friday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at KFC Yum! Center airing on TBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+270
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-8)
|136.5
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-345
|+280
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
- San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +350
- Oddsmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.
- The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have improved from +5000 at the start of the season to +350, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +350 moneyline odds, is 22.2%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
