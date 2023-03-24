A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Friday.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

San Diego State is 17-16-1 ATS this year.

In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), Alabama is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +340, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.

Alabama has a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

