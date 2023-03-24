A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Friday.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7.5) 137 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-7.5) 137 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • San Diego State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 34 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +340
  • Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +340, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +340 moneyline odds, is 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The Aztecs have experienced the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.
  • With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.