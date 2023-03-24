Friday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) squaring off against the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at 6:30 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 victory for Alabama, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against Alabama. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +280

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Alabama has put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 17-15-0. The Crimson Tide have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 13-19-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 154.2 points per game, 16.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +508 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is collecting 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Alabama hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (5.4).

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and give up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play), 2.0 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.8%.

San Diego State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

