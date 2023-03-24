Friday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) going head-to-head against the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at 6:30 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 victory for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The over/under is currently listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +280

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Alabama has put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 17-15-0. The Crimson Tide are 15-18-0 and the Aztecs are 13-19-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 16.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game with a +508 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

Alabama records 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Alabama makes 4.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.1 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allow 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball action), two more than the 11.3 it forces on average (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8.

San Diego State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

