Friday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) going head-to-head at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at TBA on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 136.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +260

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season compared to San Diego State, who is 17-15-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 13-19-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball) and have a +508 scoring differential overall.

Alabama ranks first in college basketball at 40.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Alabama knocks down 4.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Crimson Tide rank 82nd in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball action), two more than the 11.3 it forces on average (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +308 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State averages 33.1 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.8%.

San Diego State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

