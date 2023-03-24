Friday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) versus the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 135.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +260

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Alabama is 21-12-0 against the spread, while San Diego State's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. The teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +508 scoring differential overall.

Alabama prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is collecting 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Alabama connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) while shooting 34.1% from deep (177th in college basketball). It is making 4.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 28.1%.

The Crimson Tide's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

Alabama loses the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +308 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.9 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 25th in college basketball.

San Diego State records 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (137th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from deep.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

