Friday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Alabama securing the victory. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-5.4)

Alabama (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Alabama has put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 17-15-0. A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Aztecs' games have gone over. Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 games. San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball) and have a +508 scoring differential overall.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per outing.

Alabama connects on 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) while shooting 34.1% from deep (176th in college basketball). It is making 4.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 28.1%.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 80.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed two more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

