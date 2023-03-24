On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) clash at 6:30 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, Alabama defeated Maryland on Saturday, 73-51. Its leading scorer was Jahvon Quinerly with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State won its previous game against Furman, 75-52, on Saturday. Micah Parrish starred with 16 points, plus six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller paces his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also puts up 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney is putting up 10 points, 0.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Mark Sears is posting 12.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.6% from the field.

Quinerly is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game), and he delivers 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler is averaging a team-high 3.3 assists per game. He's also contributing 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, hitting 41.3% of his shots from the field, and 32.4% from beyond the arc resulting in 1 treys per contest.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he produces 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

The Aztecs receive 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaedon LeDee.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)