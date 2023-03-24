Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the San Diego State Aztecs in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

In its previous game, Alabama topped Maryland on Saturday, 73-51. Its top scorer was Jahvon Quinerly with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller posts 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Clowney averages 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 29.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Sears averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Quinerly leads the Crimson Tide at 3.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 8.7 points.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)