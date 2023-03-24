A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Alabama will emerge victorious, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The action starts at 6:30 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 136.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 points in 23 of 33 games this season.

Alabama's contests this year have an average point total of 150.5, 14.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Alabama has been favored 29 times and won 27, or 93.1%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Alabama, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 15 46.9% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Crimson Tide put up 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs give up.

Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

