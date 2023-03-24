A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will determine one of the squads heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS. Sportsbooks think Alabama will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 137.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 23 times.

The average point total in Alabama's matchups this year is 150.5, 13.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama has been the favorite in 29 games this season and won 27 (93.1%) of those contests.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

Alabama has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 14 43.8% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Crimson Tide's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Crimson Tide record 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

