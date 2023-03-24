Alabama vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the South Region bracket final. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Alabama
|-7.5
|135.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 points in 24 of 33 games this season.
- Alabama's outings this year have an average point total of 150.5, 15.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Alabama has won 27 out of the 29 games, or 93.1%, in which it has been favored.
- Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|24
|72.7%
|82.3
|154.2
|68.2
|131.3
|149.5
|San Diego State
|16
|50%
|71.9
|154.2
|63.1
|131.3
|138.3
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- When Alabama totals more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-12-0
|12-8
|15-18-0
|San Diego State
|17-15-0
|0-0
|13-19-0
Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|Alabama
|San Diego State
|15-0
|Home Record
|15-1
|9-3
|Away Record
|8-2
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.