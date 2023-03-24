A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the South Region bracket final. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 135.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 points in 24 of 33 games this season.

Alabama's outings this year have an average point total of 150.5, 15.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 ATS this season.

This season, Alabama has won 27 out of the 29 games, or 93.1%, in which it has been favored.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 24 72.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 16 50% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

When Alabama totals more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

