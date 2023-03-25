Josh Richardson's New Orleans Pelicans take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Richardson put up three points in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-96 win versus the Hornets.

In this piece we'll examine Richardson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 7.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 2.9 1.6 PRA -- 16.5 11.8 PR 10.5 13.6 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Clippers

Richardson's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Conceding 112.3 points per contest, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.7 per contest, ninth in the league.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 22 17 4 3 3 0 1 11/19/2022 18 6 4 3 0 0 0 11/4/2022 22 5 1 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.