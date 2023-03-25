At Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSC.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 112.9 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 112.3 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 114 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 112.8 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

These teams score 226.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 225.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles has put together a 37-37-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans is 35-37-1 ATS this season.

Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +25000 +10000 +330 Clippers +1600 +700 -751

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.