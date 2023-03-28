The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -8.5 234.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played 26 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 234.5 points.
  • New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 226.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • New Orleans has a 37-38-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pelicans have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Pelicans Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 40 52.6% 118.2 232.6 117.7 230.1 233.3
Pelicans 26 34.7% 114.4 232.6 112.4 230.1 228.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of the Pelicans' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.568, 21-16-0 record) than away (.421, 16-22-0).
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 114.4 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 22-6 against the spread and 23-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 35-41 6-7 42-34
Pelicans 37-38 0-4 36-39

Pelicans vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Pelicans
118.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
29-27
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-6
33-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-5
117.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.4
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
26-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
28-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-17

