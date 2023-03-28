The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (39-37) currently has two players on it. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28 from Chase Center.

In their last outing on Monday, the Pelicans claimed a 124-90 victory over the Trail Blazers. Brandon Ingram scored a team-leading 29 points for the Pelicans in the win.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Draymond Green: Questionable (Neck), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Jordan Poole: Questionable (Wrist), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT and NBCS-BA

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 23-5.

The Pelicans are scoring 116.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 114.4.

New Orleans connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 36.1% from deep (16th in NBA). It is making 1.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game at 33.8%.

The Pelicans rank 20th in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 109.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -8.5 234.5

