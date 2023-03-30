The New Orleans Pelicans, with Naji Marshall, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last time out, a 120-109 loss to the Warriors, Marshall tallied six points.

Below we will look at Marshall's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.5 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.6 Assists -- 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 15.7 15.4 PR -- 13.2 12.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Nuggets

Marshall has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Marshall's Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.7 points per game, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 40.2 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Naji Marshall vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 24 4 3 2 0 0 0 12/4/2022 24 3 3 6 1 1 2

