The Denver Nuggets (51-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 38 of 76 games this season.

New Orleans' average game total this season has been 226.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans' ATS record is 37-39-0 this season.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

New Orleans has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 43 57.3% 116.8 231.1 112.7 225.2 230.1 Pelicans 38 50% 114.3 231.1 112.5 225.2 228.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Three of the Pelicans' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (21-16-0) than on the road (16-23-0) this season.

The Pelicans score an average of 114.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, New Orleans is 32-12 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 41-34 23-16 36-39 Pelicans 37-39 3-9 36-40

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Pelicans 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.3 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 35-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-12 45-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-14 38-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-14

