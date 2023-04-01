Josh Richardson and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 30, Richardson put up three points in a 107-88 win against the Nuggets.

Below we will look at Richardson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.6 8.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.4 Assists -- 2.8 1.6 PRA -- 16.1 12.4 PR 10.5 13.3 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Richardson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Clippers

Richardson's Pelicans average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers are 15th in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Clippers give up 24.9 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 25 13 1 2 3 0 1 1/20/2023 22 17 4 3 3 0 1 11/19/2022 18 6 4 3 0 0 0 11/4/2022 22 5 1 3 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Richardson or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.