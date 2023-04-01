How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) play the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) on April 1, 2023.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO, KTLA
Pelicans Stats Insights
- This season, the Pelicans have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.
- New Orleans has a 30-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.
- The Pelicans put up 114.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers give up.
- New Orleans is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Pelicans are scoring 0.5 more points per game (114.5) than they are in road games (114).
- Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this season, giving up 109.1 points per game, compared to 115.1 in road games.
- The Pelicans are making 11.6 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.4% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
