The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will square off on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off at 6:09 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Time: 6:09 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
Favorite Spread Over/Under
San Diego State -1.5 131.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

  • The Aztecs' ATS record is 19-15-0 this season.
  • This season, San Diego State has won 24 of its 28 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Florida Atlantic has gone 22-11-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, the Owls have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
San Diego State 18 52.9% 71.5 149.5 62.9 128 138.1
Florida Atlantic 23 69.7% 78 149.5 65.1 128 142.0

Additional San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

  • San Diego State has gone 9-1 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not gone over the total.
  • Florida Atlantic is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Owls have hit the over four times.
  • The Aztecs average 6.4 more points per game (71.5) than the Owls give up (65.1).
  • When San Diego State scores more than 65.1 points, it is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
  • The Owls score an average of 78 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 62.9 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.9 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
San Diego State 19-15-0 16-13 13-21-0
Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 6-2 18-15-0

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Florida Atlantic
15-1 Home Record 17-0
8-2 Away Record 11-3
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.