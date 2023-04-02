Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)
- Riley notched 168 hits and slugged .528.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 38th, his on-base percentage ranked 35th, and he was eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 64.4% of his 163 games last season, Riley got a hit. He also had 50 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games last year (37 of 163), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley picked up an RBI in 59 out of 163 games last season (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (13.5%).
- He scored a run in 46.0% of his 163 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.2% of those games (15).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|79
|.297
|AVG
|.249
|.363
|OBP
|.338
|.601
|SLG
|.456
|45
|XBH
|34
|24
|HR
|14
|49
|RBI
|44
|89/27
|K/BB
|79/31
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|82
|GP
|81
|58 (70.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|26 (31.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|42 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (40.7%)
|24 (29.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.0%)
|33 (40.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gore makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- In his last appearance on Monday, July 25, the 24-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went 1 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 16 games last season he compiled a 4-4 record and had a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP.
