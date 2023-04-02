On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna reached base via a hit in 78 of 127 games last season (61.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).

In 20 of 127 games last year, he homered (15.7%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 37 of 127 games last year (29.1%), Ozuna drove in a run, and 16 of those games (12.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He came around to score 45 times in 127 games (35.4%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

