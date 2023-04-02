Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)
- Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Olson got a hit in 62.0% of his 166 games last year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 20.5% of his games last year (34 of 166), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson drove in a run in 64 games last season out 166 (38.6%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He drove in three or more runs in 12 games.
- In 75 of 166 games last season (45.2%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.334
|OBP
|.327
|.459
|SLG
|.494
|36
|XBH
|42
|16
|HR
|18
|47
|RBI
|56
|101/45
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|49 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|20 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|38 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|16 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|18 (21.7%)
|33 (39.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (37.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gore makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 24-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games.
