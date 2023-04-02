Matt Olson -- 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

  • Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Olson got a hit in 62.0% of his 166 games last year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 20.5% of his games last year (34 of 166), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson drove in a run in 64 games last season out 166 (38.6%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He drove in three or more runs in 12 games.
  • In 75 of 166 games last season (45.2%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

81 GP 80
.230 AVG .250
.334 OBP .327
.459 SLG .494
36 XBH 42
16 HR 18
47 RBI 56
101/45 K/BB 69/36
0 SB 0
Home Away
83 GP 83
49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%)
33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gore makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 24-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games.
