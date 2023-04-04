Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Murphy picked up at least one hit 92 times last season in 148 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 17 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 11.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy drove in a run in 39 of 148 games last season (26.4%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He came around to score 57 times in 148 games (38.5%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.227
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.345
|.386
|SLG
|.465
|28
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|38
|58/33
|K/BB
|66/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|42 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (66.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.3%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (41.3%)
|7 (9.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.3%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Matz will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Last season he put together a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
