Trey Murphy III and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 122-114 win over the Clippers, Murphy put up 19 points, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Murphy's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.0 18.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA 22.5 19 22.9 PR 20.5 17.6 21.5 3PM 3.5 2.5 3.8



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Kings

Murphy has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 10.8% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murphy is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.3 points per game, the Kings are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Kings are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.7 assists per contest, the Kings are the worst squad in the league.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 17 5 4 4 2 2 2/5/2023 36 30 4 2 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.