Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Cardinals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)
- Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Olson reached base via a hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (39 of them).
- Including the 166 games he played in last season, he homered in 34 of them (20.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
- In 38.6% of his games a season ago (64 of 166), Olson drove home a run. In 28 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 12 contests.
- In 75 of 166 games last season (45.2%) he touched home plate, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.334
|OBP
|.327
|.459
|SLG
|.494
|36
|XBH
|42
|16
|HR
|18
|47
|RBI
|56
|101/45
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|49 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|20 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|38 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|16 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|18 (21.7%)
|33 (39.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (37.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.