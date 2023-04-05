The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: - Grizzlies 115 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6)

Grizzlies (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Pelicans' .481 ATS win percentage (38-40-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .456 mark (36-39-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New Orleans (10-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (66.7%) than Memphis (1-3) does as a 6+-point underdog (25%).

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the point total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (35 out of 79).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 25-14, while the Grizzlies are 3-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

New Orleans is 15th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks seventh with 112.3 points allowed per game.

The Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA with 25.8 dimes per contest.

This year, the Pelicans are sinking 10.9 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.3% (15th-ranked) from downtown.

New Orleans has taken 65.6% two-pointers and 34.4% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 74% are two-pointers and 26% are three-pointers.

