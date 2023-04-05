On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

  • d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 67.6% of his games last season (75 of 111), d'Arnaud had a base hit, and in 31 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 16.2% of his games last year (18 of 111), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.1% of his 111 games a year ago, d'Arnaud picked up an RBI (39 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (12.6%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He scored a run in 45.0% of his 111 games last season, with two or more runs in 8.1% of those games (nine).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 51
.268 AVG .268
.329 OBP .310
.455 SLG .490
22 XBH 22
7 HR 11
29 RBI 31
49/12 K/BB 41/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
58 GP 53
40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%)
26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%)
7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%)
21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.