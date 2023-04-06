Predators vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9, on a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Predators (+150)
|5.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have been an underdog 43 times, and won 20, or 46.5%, of those games.
- Nashville has gone 6-9, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Predators have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 38 of 77 games this season.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|247 (18th)
|Goals
|211 (28th)
|195 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (12th)
|49 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- Four of Nashville's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.
- The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (211 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -14.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.