Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (10) this season while batting .333 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), with more than one RBI three times (42.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will look to Martinez (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
