The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will meet on Sunday at Truist Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Austin Riley and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are sixth in MLB action with 12 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.265).

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).

The Braves' .343 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.338).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Cardinals W 4-1 Away Dylan Dodd Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres W 7-6 Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Jared Shuster Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds - Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds - Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals - Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Dodd Kris Bubic

