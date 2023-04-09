The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) face the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) on April 9, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSNO.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, one% higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 35-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.

The Pelicans score only 1.5 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (115.9).

New Orleans has put together a 29-7 record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (114). On defense they allow 109.9 per game, 5.2 fewer points than away (115.1).

In 2022-23 New Orleans is conceding 5.2 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than away (115.1).

The Pelicans pick up 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than away (26.1).

Pelicans Injuries