Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .225 with a home run and two walks.
- Albies has had a base hit in eight of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
- Ashcraft (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
