The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into a Play-In game in the NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (212.5)
  • The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Raptors' .500 mark (41-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 6-point favorite.
  • Chicago and its opponents have exceeded the point total 43.9% of the time this season (36 out of 82). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
  • The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season while the Bulls have a .426 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Raptors Performance Insights

  • Toronto is putting up 112.9 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, giving up only 111.4 points per game (fourth-best).
  • The Raptors rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per contest.
  • It's been a tough stretch for the Raptors in terms of three-pointers, as they are amassing just 10.7 made threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and are making just 33.5% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).
  • Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.4% are two-pointers and 25.6% are threes.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • Chicago puts up 113.1 points per game and allow 111.8, ranking them 22nd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.
  • At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.
  • The Bulls are the second-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
  • Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.

