The Nashville Predators (41-31-8) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX.

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-115) Wild (-105) -

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been a moneyline favorite 34 times this season, and have gone 19-15 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Nashville has a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 53.5% chance to win.

Predators vs. Wild Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 216 (28th) Goals 236 (24th) 229 (12th) Goals Allowed 215 (4th) 43 (24th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Predators offense's 216 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.

On defense, the Predators have conceded 229 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The team is ranked 22nd in goal differential at -13.

