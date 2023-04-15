Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Bryce Elder, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Royals have +120 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta's past five games have finished above the set point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.6.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Atlanta has played in 14 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Braves have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 6-1 3-1 7-3 7-3 3-1

