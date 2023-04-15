Bryce Elder will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (10-4) on Saturday, April 15 against the Kansas City Royals (4-10), who will counter with Kris Bubic. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bubic - KC (0-1, 1.64 ERA)

Braves vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

