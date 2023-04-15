The NBA Playoffs will see the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors meet in the opening round, with Game 1 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

ABC Watch Kings vs. Warriors with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

Sacramento has a 42-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Kings average just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

Golden State has put together a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

The Warriors average only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up (118.1).

When it scores more than 118.1 points, Golden State is 34-12.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are putting up 123.4 points per game this season at home, which is 5.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (118).

Defensively Sacramento has been worse in home games this year, allowing 120.1 points per game, compared to 116 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have fared better in home games this season, sinking 13.9 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors put up more points per game at home (119.7) than away (118.2), and also allow fewer points at home (111.7) than away (122.5).

Golden State is allowing fewer points at home (111.7 per game) than away (122.5).

This year the Warriors are averaging more assists at home (30.5 per game) than away (29.2).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Matthew Dellavedova Out Finger

Warriors Injuries