The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, in his last showing, had 16 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks in a 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Below, we dig into Davis' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.9 26.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 12.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA 41.5 41 42.2 PR -- 38.4 39 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

The Grizzlies allow 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.