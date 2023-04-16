On Sunday, Austin Riley (.359 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

Riley has picked up a hit in 13 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in seven games this year (46.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings