Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Royals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .246 with two home runs and two walks.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (five of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
