On Sunday, Vaughn Grissom (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Royals.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)

  • Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 60.5% of his games last season (26 of 43), Grissom got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • In five of 43 games last year, he left the yard (11.6%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 25.6% of his 43 games a year ago, Grissom picked up an RBI (11 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (14.0%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 20 of 43 games last season (46.5%) he scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 23
.339 AVG .259
.431 OBP .304
.518 SLG .388
6 XBH 5
2 HR 3
7 RBI 11
12/8 K/BB 22/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 24
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Greinke (0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.