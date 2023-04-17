Braves vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ryan Weathers takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Monday at PETCO Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +125 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.
Braves vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 10-4 in those games.
- Atlanta has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 60%.
- Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-6-1 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|8-1
|5-1
|7-3
|8-3
|4-1
