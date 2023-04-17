The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -1.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 34 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have gone over 239.5 points.
  • Golden State's matchups this year have an average point total of 236.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Golden State has won 37 of its 57 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 54.5% chance to win.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 36 of 82 outings.
  • Sacramento's contests this season have a 238.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Sacramento is 45-37-0 ATS this year.
  • The Kings have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 36 43.9% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Warriors' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
  • The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).
  • Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Three of the Kings' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37
Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.