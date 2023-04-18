The Boston Celtics are 10-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (230.5)
  • The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
  • Boston and its opponents have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Hawks have put up (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

  • Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
  • This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.
  • The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
  • Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).
  • This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.
  • The Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
  • Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

