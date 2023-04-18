The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (17.6%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this year (35.3%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
